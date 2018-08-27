Five of family killed as car hits bridge

RAWALPINDI: Five members of a family were killed as their car hit the wall of an under construction bridge in Gujar Khan tehsil in the early hours of Sunday, Geo News reported.

According to Rescue sources, the deceased include a man, his wife and three daughters. The family was en route to Islamabad from Chakwal when the accident occurred.

Road accidents on long routes are a common occurrence in Pakistan. In June, at least 10 of a family were killed and four others injured after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra’s tehsil Balakot.

Earlier this year, on January 15 four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a car fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding.

On January 12, at least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir’s Poonch town.