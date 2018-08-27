Ban on bathing in rivers be ensured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad has directed the officials concerned to ensure ban on taking bath in rivers, canals and rainwater drains. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the DC directed the ACs, police officers and all other concerned departments to take strict action against violators of the order.
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad has directed the officials concerned to ensure ban on taking bath in rivers, canals and rainwater drains. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the DC directed the ACs, police officers and all other concerned departments to take strict action against violators of the order.
Comments