Laparoscopic Surgery Dept at DHQ Hospital

TOBA TEK SINGH: Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi on Sunday inaugurated Laparoscopic Surgery Department at the DHQ Hospital here. The laparoscopic surgery machine is provided to the hospital by a local NGO. Speaking on the occasion, both DC and the MPA lauded the efforts of local philanthropists for provision of health facilities to the locals in the district.