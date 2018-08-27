Three dead in Pakpattan accidents

PAKPATTAN: Three people were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, two bikes collided at Billi Chowk. As a result, Bilal was killed on the spot while Abid Ali and Saqib Ali were seriously injured and rushed to the DHQ Hospital. Muhammad Nadeem was on his way when a speeding pick-up hit his bike near Chak Taberain, killing Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Riaz on the spot.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Police constable Mehr Ali was on his way home when two dacoits intercepted him near Chak 26-KB 2 and looted cash and other valuables. Muhammad Ejaz parked his bike outside his house at Mohallah Hussainpura. When he returned, he found it missing.