Man stabs sister-in-law over property dispute

BUREWALA: A man stabbed the wife of his deceased brother to death here at Anwar Town on Sunday.

Riaz Ahmed, a tube-well operator at Municipal Committee Burewala, on Sunday morning stabbed his brother’s wife Suraiyya Bibi over a long standing property dispute between them in the middle of a street and fled on his motorcycle. The injured woman was shifted to THQ hospital Burewala but she breathed her last there. Vehari DPO Ahmed Nasir Aziz took immediate notice of the incident and appointed police teams to nab the murderer. After seven hours of the incident, the teams traced and arrested the murderer Riaz Ahmed alias Kaloo.