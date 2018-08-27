Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

A
APP
August 27, 2018

Share

People complain of overcharging by transport owners

SARGODHA: Heavy rush of travelers was seen at all bus terminals, as people were returning to their workplaces after celebrating Eidul Azha in their hometowns.

However, most passengers complained about overloading and overcharging by the transporters. A group of people at the local bus terminal told APP here on Sunday that they had been waiting for a bus for hours.

Most buses on long route were not coming to the local bus stand and passing by the city through bypass routes. An official of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said that strict action was being taken against the transporters over violations.

Anti-encroachment drive continues: The tehsil municipal administration (TMA) continued the anti-encroachment campaign here on Sunday.

According to Sargodha Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed, strict action was being taken against those who were not removing encroachments voluntarily. He said that he was personally monitoring the campaign, adding no pressure will be taken into account and the drive would continue indiscriminately.

Comments

