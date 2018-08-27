Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Landlord tortures labourer, his wife over monitory dispute

OKARA: A landlord and his accomplices allegedly tortured a kiln labourer and his pregnant wife over a monetary dispute at Baloch village on Sunday.

Reportedly, labourer Sabir Ali, his wife Irshad Bibi and their children were on way when accused landlord Manzoor Ahmad and his accomplices stopped them and started quarrelling with Sabir over some money issue. In the meantime, the accused and his accomplices beat Sabir Ali and his pregnant wife Irshad Bibi. As a result, Irshad Bibi had a miscarriage. The injured people were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Haveli police have started investigation.

TWO OF A FAMILY ELECTROCUTED: Two members of a family were electrocuted at 11/4L village on Sunday. Shan was trying to switch on a ceiling fan when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot. In the meantime, seven-year-old Arzoo tried to save the boy but she also received electric shocks and she also died on the spot. Another member of the family tried to save both persons but he also received injuries and shifted to a hospital.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in an accident near Depalpur Bypass on Sunday. A bus was carrying passengers when it hit a motorcycle. As a result, one biker died on the spot while another sustained injuries. The bus driver succeeded to escape from the spot.

