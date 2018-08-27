Man bricks to death married daughter

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly bricked to death his daughter over a domestic dispute in Sargodha Road police area.

Rabia, a nurse at the Civil Hospital, had contracted marriage with a married man. After few days of the marriage, she developed differences with her husband and returned to her parents’ house at Rasoolnagar.

Her father Ikram asked her to go to her husband’s house, but she refused. It infuriated Ikram and he allegedly hit Rabia with a brick, killing her on the spot. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

soybean cultivation: The Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of soybean till the end of August.

Talking here on Sunday, a spokesman for the Agriculture Extension said that soybeans contain a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B while it was also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate this important crop, which would also play an important role to lessen and address their financial problems, he added.

He said that soybean crop takes 100 to 120 days for full growth and the farmers could also cultivate wheat crops in their fields easily after its harvesting. Therefore, he added, the growers should complete cultivation of soybeans by the end of August.

He said that the growers should use seed of its approved varieties as standard seeds play a vital role in enhancing production.

CPO inspects police stations: City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Sunday inspected D-Type and Batala Colony police stations.

The CPO checked the record of the police stations besides checking daily entry of the people in registers.

The CPO directed the SHOs to accelerate their efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals, including proclaimed offenders and court absconders. The CPO also visited check-posts and front desks and issued directives to increase patrolling to control street crimes. He warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

27 criminals arrested: Police have arrested 27 criminals, including 20 proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district.

The police also recovered two pistols, one rifle, 4.120kg hashish and 125 litres liquor from their possession. Cases were registered against the accused.