Senior railways official requests 2-year leave

LAHORE: A senior official of the Ministry of Railways has requested for a two-year leave citing differences with minister Sheikh Rashid. In his application letter, Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said he finds it impossible to work with Rasheed as he has an unprofessional and indecent attitude. Prior to the application, Rashid chaired a meeting of railway officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance. The officials reportedly told him that there has been a significant increase in railway income, to which Rashid asked them not to praise “any minister” in front of him. Rashid after taking up the ministry has often criticised former railway minister Saad Rafique’s performance.