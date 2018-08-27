Inquiry into NW incident ordered: ISPR DG

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts about the recent incidents of violence in North Waziristan. Responding to a foreign media report on Twitter, ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor said that no one was killed or injured by security forces in North Waziristan. He also rejected a claim that an assurance was given to participants of the sit-in about court martial of any officer. “While an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts, no assurance given for any court martial. No one was killed/injured by forces. @voadeewa keeps up its tradition of false reporting. People of Waziristan are peace loving and value the attained peace,” he tweeted.
