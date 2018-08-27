JF-17’s air display impresses people at Polish show

ISLAMABAD: Amidst thundering applause by the eager spectators, PAF’s JF-17 Thunder exhibited its dazzling aerial display during the opening day of Radom International Airshow at Radom-Sakdu Airport, (Poland) Sunday, says a press release. Painted in the colour scheme of Pakistan’s national flag, the pride of the nation, JF-17 roared in the skies of Poland and left the spectators spellbound with its breathtaking maneuvers. The Thundery performance by the PAF’s display pilot, Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar included some extraordinary aerobatics like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed performance and inverted flight. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion to witness the aerial and static display of JF-17 Thunder, which has been co-developed by Pakistan and China. He interacted with the air and ground crew of PAF and appreciated their flawless performance in the show.

He also stated that PAF’s participation in the show would help in projecting the positive image of our country in the world. Besides aerobatics, large number of people also witnessed the static display of indigenously manufactured JF-17 and Super Mushshak aircraft.