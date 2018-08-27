Several children hurt as swing collapses in Riawind Park

LAHORE: Police registered a case on Sunday against a local park’s administration in Riawind after a swing collapse which injured several children.

Police said that it registered the case upon an injured citizen Amjad’s plea against the park’s administration. Police has so far arrested two employees and raids are being conducted to arrest the owner of park.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the citizen said that children were in the swing when its lock loosened, causing the accident. Several swing collapse accidents have been witnessed in the past as well, which were primarily caused due to lack of proper safety measures.

In July, a 16-seater ride named ‘Monster’ had fallen apart at Askari Park in Karachi, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding numerous others. The new ride was opened for a trial period but was closed right after the accident, with police shutting down the recently-opened park to the public.

After the accident, Commissioner Karachi Saleh Farooqui had said that an investigation would be launched in all amusements parks in Karachi. He also ordered the rides in all the parks throughout Sindh be closed until a thorough technical inspection was completed.