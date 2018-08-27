PML-Q loyalists of Mush era get key ministries in Punjab

LAHORE: The first-ever cabinet of the PTI government in Punjab is dominated by PML-Q’s former provincial ministers, MPAs or parliamentary secretaries under Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s government in the Musharraf era.

The names of Punjab cabinet without any minority MPA were finalised Sunday by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Islamabad.

The new Punjab cabinet is likely to take oath tomorrow (Tuesday) whereas the PML-Q, the ally of the PTI has so far received one ministry, in the form of Ammar Yasir, sources said and negotiations are also under way for the induction of Bao Rizwan, the MPA elected for third time from Sialkot.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, the runner-up of two elections against Sharif family whose name was even dubbed as the would-be Punjab chief minister has been awarded the portfolio of health. Dr Yasmin is widely respected in a PTI camp. In the 2018 general elections, she lost from NA-125, the home seat of Sharif family even after bagging more than 100, 000 votes. She also contested against Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and later against Kulsoom Nawaz in 2017 by-polls.

Although she lost the general elections, yet she attained significant stature in the party camp and as the recognition of her services for the party, Imran also offered her the National Assembly reserved seat but she preferred to remain in Punjab Assembly.

She is the first even woman health minister of Punjab. The prime minister approved the names of six former provincial ministers of the PML-Q including Raja Basharat, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ch Zaheer, Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Sibtain Khan whereas amongst his old guards, who have over 15 years long affiliation with IK are Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Dr Murad Raas.

Besides, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Mohsin Leghari and Asif Nakai have been MPAs in 2002 and 2008 on the PML-Q, National Alliance tickets and Fayyaz Chohan, who won in 2002 on MMA ticket also sided with the PML-Q at the time that party was in power.

Junoobi Punjab Mahaz chief Khusro Bakhtiar’s brother Hashmi Jawan Bakht has been chosen as finance minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Khusro’s group has been siding with the PML-N before the formation of the Junoobi Punjab Mahaz whereas before that, it also showed loyalty to the PML-Q in Musharraf era when Khusro Bakhtiar served as tehsil nazim and later as state minister for foreign affairs. Hashim Jawan got elected for second consecutive term from Rahim Yar Khan.

Amongst other members who have been picked from Southern Punjab are: Mohsin Leghari and Hasnain Dareshak, both of whom got elected from Rajanpur district.

From Sahiwal, former MNA Malik Nauman Langrial has also been chosen as minister and he is awaiting his portfolio. The Potohar region has got major representation in the Punjab cabinet as Raja Yasir (from Chakwal as minister for higher education), Fayyaz Chohan (from Pindi as information minister), Raja Rashid Hafeez (from Pindi as revenue minister), Ammar Yasir (from Chakwal and awaiting portfolio) and Malik Anwar (from Attock awaiting portfolio) have been chosen from this region.

Raja Basharat, the minister for law and parliamentary affairs is the most experienced member of Buzdar cabinet who has returned to Punjab Assembly for the fifth term. He has a unique distinction of being the member of the cabinets of former chief ministers Shahbaz Sharif and Pervaiz Elahi.

He sided with Nawaz Sharif and got elected on the PML-N ticket in 1990, 1993 and 1997 general elections and joined the PML-Q after October 12, 1999.

He lost from Rawalpindi in 2002 general elections and got re- elected in the by-polls and served as law and parliamentary affairs minister in the cabinet of Pervaiz Elahi. He lost 2008 general elections against Ch Sarfraz Afzal of the PML-N. In 2018, he got elected from Rawalpindi on the PTI ticket while defeating the group of senator Ch Tanveer and now he has been inducted as minister.

Abdul Aleem Khan, one of the close aides of Imran Khan now, and who has been elected for second time from Lahore has been chosen as minister for local government. Aleem Khan contested first general elections in 2002 as the PML-Q candidate from NA-127 but lost to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. However, within a couple of months, in early 2003, he got elected as MPA from the then PP-147, a seat vacated by PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, who took oath as MNA. Aleem Khan defeated Zaeem Qadri of the PML-N and MMA’s Ameerul Azeem.

In 2008, while the PML-Q was in dire straits, he suffered defeat as its candidate with a huge margin. Aleem joined the PTI in later years and was fielded as its candidate in 2015 by- polls from the then NA-122 but lost to PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq after a very tough fight.

In 2018 general elections, Aleem lost from the National Assembly seat again but remained fortunate on one provincial seat and after winning it; he is now the member of Punjab cabinet for the second time in his life and is notified as a senior minister.

Sibtain Khan, the MPA elected from Mianwali, has returned to the Punjab Assembly for the fourth term as he first got elected in 1990 as independent candidate and defeated IJI’s Ghulam Shabbir Joyia. Later, he won in 2002 general elections and was chosen as minister for mines and minerals by Pervaiz Elahi, the then chief minister. He won once again in 2013 on the PTI ticket and got re-elected in 2018. He is yet to be awarded the portfolio.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, once a union council nazim in 2001 came to limelight in 2002 general elections when he got elected MPA as independent candidate while defeating the group of former minister Akhtar Rasool. He joined the PML-Q and being close to then district nazim Lahore, Mian Amir Mehmood, also found place in the cabinet and was given the portfolio of tourism. He lost the 2008 elections on the PML-Q ticket but after joining the PTI, made a comeback in 2013 when he defeated Akhtar Rasool of the PML-N. He won once again in 2018 and has been chosen as minister for industries now.

Ch Zaheeruddin is another experienced MPA who has been chosen as the cabinet member but yet to get any portfolio. Ch Zaheer sided with the PPP since 1999 and got elected as MPA in 1988, 1993 on a PPP ticket and later in 2002 and 2008 on a ticket of the PML-Q. He has served as minister for communication and works in Pervaiz Elahi’s cabinet and later served as opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly. By 2018, he joined the PTI and is now part of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet who is much junior to him.

Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, another former member of 2002-2007 cabinet has returned to the Punjab Assembly for the second time. After winning 2002 general elections, he was inducted as finance minister by Pervaiz Elahi. He lost the 2008 polls against independent MPA Athar Gorchani and has won the 2018 polls on a PTI ticket, a party he joined just a few months ago.

Fayyaz Chohan, who has been elected from Rawalpindi for second term and won as MMA candidate in 2002 general elections is also the part of Buzdar’s cabinet and will hold the portfolio of information. Chohan won the 2002 election on the ticket of MMA but soon joined the PML-Q.

He lost the 2008 general election on a PML-Q ticket with a huge margin against PML-N’s Raja Hanif and after joining the PTI in later years, he was fielded from PP-17, a seat that he won comfortably and has now been notified as minister for information and culture. Chohan is known for his aggressive style of speech and quite popular in the PTI ranks for defending the party head and countering anti-Imran propaganda by the members of the rival parties on TV talk shows.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, an old guard of Imran Khan, who got elected from Lahore in 1988, 1990, on an IJI ticket and later in 2013 and 2018 general elections as the PTI candidate, led PTI Lahore chapter in critical phases. He headed the Lahore district organisation at a time when the PTI didn’t even have a single councillor from Lahore and was also the president of Lahore chapter when the party had its first ever historic gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 30, 2011.

After winning the 2013 general elections, he served as opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and won consecutively again from Lahore, a city known as the PML-N headquarters. He has been awarded the portfolio of housing and urban development but unlike Aleem Khan, who is quite junior to him as far as the standing with party is concerned, he hasn’t been chosen as senior minister.

Dr Murad Raas, another MPA elected from Lahore is one of the old guards of Imran Khan and has around at least 15 years long association with the PTI. Dr Murad Raas has been awarded the portfolio of school education. He got elected from PP-159, a seat that he also won in 2013 while it was PP-152.

Mohsin Leghari, amongst the cabinet members is also one of the most experienced persons as he not only has been elected as MPA for the third term but also served as senator between 2012-2018. He belongs to Dera Ghazi Khan but under the fresh delimitations, he has been elected from the Rajanpur areas. He got elected in 2002 by-polls on the seat vacated by former president Farooq Leghari, who was heading a party named National Alliance.

He won again in 2008 polls on a PML-Q ticket and got elected as senator in 2012. He got re-elected in 2018 from PP-293 and has been awarded the portfolio of irrigation.

Asif Nakai, son of former chief minister Sardar Arif Nakai, belongs to Kasur and has served as PML-Q MPA in the past. He joined the PTI in later years and is now inducted as minister but awaiting a portfolio.