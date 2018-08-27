Wapda greets karateka Nargis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has congratulated its Karate Player Nargis who has won bronze medal for Pakistan in 18th Asian Games in the Women’s +68kg Kumite Karate Championship.
Wapda’s Player Nargis won the first ever medal in Asian Games Karate Competition. Wapda Chairman and Patron-in-Chief Wapda Sports Board and other office-bearers has lauded the brilliant performance of Nargis and expressed the hope that WAPDA players would continue to bring laurels to the country in the international events.
