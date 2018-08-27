Zalmi chief meets PM

LAHORE: Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi met Prime Minster Imran Khan, who in turn appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi in promoting cricket.

Afridi met Imran in Islamabad and congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister and wished him best of luck for his future endeavors. In the meeting, both of them discussed ways to promote sports and empower the youth through such healthy activities.

Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi said that “he fully supports the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and hope that the country will reach great new heights under his leadership. Javed Afridi thanked the Prime Minister for acknowledging the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation.