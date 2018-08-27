Pacer Irfan sets world record

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan set the world record for the most economical four-over bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket while playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

The giant 7ft 1in (2.16m) left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, also took the wickets of the usually big-hitting West Indies internationals Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis. But Irfan ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

“I’m really happy. I would’ve been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket,” said Irfan after the match. “I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance.”

The 36-year-old, who hasn’t played internationally for two years, dismissed star man Gayle with the first delivery of the innings. Irfan ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.