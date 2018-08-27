Chinese star Su clocks Games record to win 100m

JAKARTA: China’s Su Bingtian won the men’s 100 metres in an Asian Games record of 9.92 seconds on Sunday as he just missed out on a new continental record.

Su streaked away to win it ahead of Nigerian-born Qatari Tosin Ogunode -- brother of Femi Ogunode, with whom the Chinese runner shares the Asian mark of 9.91. Su roared his delight as he won by eight-hundredths to improve on his 2014 silver medal. Japan’s Ryota Yamagata took the bronze.

Earlier, Bahrain’s Nigerian-born Edidiong Odiong won the women’s 100m in 11.30 after a photo finish with India’s Dutee Chand, who clocked 11.32 with China’s Wei Yongli taking bronze. Chand’s medal comes after she missed the last Games in a row over her elevated testosterone levels caused by hyperandrogenism, the condition that also affects South African middle distance star Caster Semenya.

Bahrain’s Salwa Naser blazed to gold in the women’s 400m, silver dreadlocks billowing behind her as the Nigeria-born sprinter clocked a Games-record 50.09. Naser, who took silver at last year’s world championships in London, led from wire-to-wire with India’s world junior champion Hima Das runner-up seven-tenths back.

Bahrain’s Hassan Chani raced away to win the men’s 10,000m in 28:35.54 with Abraham Cheroben, another naturalised athlete now competing for the Gulf state, runner-up in 29:00.29. China’s Wang Jianan leapt to victory in the men’s long jump with a new Games record of 8.24 metres, with countryman Zhang Yaoguang claiming silver with a jump of 8.15. Japan’s Keisuke Ushiro retained his decathlon title with 7,878 points to pip Thailand’s Suttisak Singkhon.

Qatar’s Abdalelah Hassan bagged the men’s 400m title in 44.89 by some distance from India’s Asian title-holder Muhammed Anas, with Bahrain’s Ali Khamis third.Earlier world champion Rose Chelimo overcame brutal conditions to kick off Bahrain’s four-title gold rush with a runaway win in the women’s marathon.