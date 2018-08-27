Mon August 27, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 27, 2018

Colombians vote on anti-corruption measures in referendum

BOGOTA: Colombians are voting on seven anti-corruption measures in a referendum on Sunday, including a reduction in lawmakers’ salaries and term limits for public posts, as graft scandals continue to spark outrage.

As security in the country has improved in recent years, Colombians have increasingly turned their attention to headline-grabbing corruption cases, including vote-buying, graft to obtain public contracts and the extradition of the country’s anti-corruption czar for allegedly taking bribes. Corruption costs the country $17 billion a year, equivalent to 5.3 percent of GDP, the country’s comptroller has said.

The issue was a hot topic in the June presidential election, as candidates responded to popular outrage with a raft of reform promises. At a polling station in northern Bogota, every voter approached by Reuters said they backed the yes side. It is widely expected that many opposed to the measures will not vote.

“It’s not fair we invest so much in congressional salaries when there’s so many families who don’t earn even two minimum salaries,” said Miriam Huerte, a 54-year-old house cleaner. ‘Yes’ is supported by many leftist and centrist lawmakers. A faux reggaeton video starring politicians encouraging people to vote yes was widely shared on social media this week.

Right-wing President Ivan Duque, who promised during his campaign to clamp down on graft with term limits and stiffer sentences, supports the referendum and has called corruption a “cancer”.

However, several members of his party, including Alvaro Uribe, who is his mentor, an ex-president and current senator, have said they prefer to support anti-corruption proposals in Congress. Uribe, whose administration was dogged by corruption probes, is now under investigation by the Supreme Court for alleged witness tampering and bribery.

