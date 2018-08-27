Iraqi grandmother faces daily battle caring for 22 kids

MOSUL, Iraq: More than a year since the Islamic State group’s expulsion from Mosul, Sana Ibrahim bears daily hardship to look after her 22 grandchildren, after losing five family members during the jihadists’ occupation of the Iraqi city.

Dressed in a long black robe, 61-year-old Sana never seems to stop.She is surrounded by children — little girls with pigtails and little boys in colourful t-shirts, the youngest of whom is just two years old.

She also cares for her 71-year-old husband, Mowafaq Hamid, who has Alzheimer’s disease. Sana’s greatest challenge is finding enough food for the household, which in total comprises 32 people.

During the jihadists’ three-year rule of Mosul, her sons Fares and Ghazwan were abducted by the Islamic State group, along with her son-in-law Massud.The men were members of the security forces and considered “apostates” by IS.

The group probably killed them, says Sana, who hopes one day to find their bodies.Throughout the IS occupation, hundreds of government soldiers and police officers were kidnapped and executed by the jihadists, their bodies dumped in mass graves around the northern city.

Iraqi forces launched an offensive in 2016 to retake Mosul, prompting a months-long battle into the heart of the city which culminated in the jihadists’ ouster in July 2017.Two of Sana’s other children were killed in the battle. Her 20-year-old son Youssef and her daughter Nour, 18, were shot by snipers as they tried to flee their longtime home in the Old City.

The historic district of western Mosul was devastated in the fighting.Sana and her family had to rush to find a new place to live after their home was destroyed.They moved to the eastern part of the city, paying 500,000 dinars ($430) a month to rent a house where they squeeze into a 150 square metre (1,600 sq foot) space.

Paying the rent is a struggle for Sana, whose four surviving children are all unemployed.“We live thanks to the donations of charitable souls in Mosul. Without them we would have already have died from hunger and illness,” she said. During AFP’s visit, one such benefactor appeared bearing bags of clothes and food.