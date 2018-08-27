China’s transport ministry censures Didi after murder

BEIJING: China’s transport ministry on Sunday slammed Didi Chuxing’s safety lapses as the ride-hailing giant said it would suspend its Hitch service after the rape and murder of a passenger, the second such killing this year. A 20-year-old female passenger was raped and killed by her driver on Friday in the eastern city of Wenzhou, barely three months after a similar incident in May. “These two vicious incidents that have violated the life and safety of passengers has exposed the gaping operational loopholes of the Didi Chuxing platform,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement. “The Ministry demands that Didi... stops making empty promises and takes concrete steps to ensuring passengers’ safety.”