Traffic wardens lauded for good show

Rawalpindi : Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on the Eidul Azha to ensure smooth traffic flow.

CTO said that additional traffic force was deputed at the important roads to control the traffic on Eid.

Chief Traffic Officer said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the motorists.

He said that no complaint was registered against wardens misbehaving.

He said that traffic wardens were deployed almost all the small and big shopping malls, mosques and public places ahead of Eidul Azha.

He expressed entire satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens.

Chief Traffic Officer thanked citizens for extending cooperation with wardens on the religious occasion.

He informed that strict action was taken against the wheelies and traffic police remained successful to stop mischievous activity, he added.