Albayrak resumesregular activities after Eid

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company has resumed its regular field activities after successful completion of Eidul Azha operations.

Officials said more than 19,290.2 tons of waste was lifted till the eve of third day of Eid. Albayrak lifted 5440.0 tons of waste on 1st day, 7484.7 tons of waste on 2nd day whereas 6365.5 tons of waste on 3rd day of Eid till evening. Waste bags were distributed and complaints were registered at Eid camps which were established in different union councils of Lahore.

They added that more than 4,000 Albayrak workers along with 804 additional vehicles remained in the field all three days. Over 2,76,300-kg lime and 24,000-litre phenyl were used in Eid operations.

Cleaning operations were carried out in and around collective slaughterhouses, mosques and Eidgahs. Albayrak managerial staff, including assistant managers, deputy managers, managers, senior managers, general manager and project director, remained in the field to monitor the field operations. Over 5,023 complaints were received on helpline 1139 while resolution rate was 100 per cent.

Special lunch arrangements were made for Albayrak field staff during Eid days. Moreover, awareness drives and cleanup operations of Albayrak were updated on social media whereas complaints received on social media were also resolved on priority basis.