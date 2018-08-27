People will see change in 120 days: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday visited Lahore station and monitored the ongoing developments there. Talking to the press, he said, “I am thankful to my staff that they even came and worked with me on Sunday.”

Answering a query, he said: “We are not increasing the fares. And we have increased the number of studio apartments to 20,000. We are following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Our main target is to increase the freight. I am inviting all the media houses to come and do their branding and advertising with us. We are not promising to decrease the deficit; we are working to end the deficit till this year. People will see the change in 120 days. New three elevators will be installed at Lahore station for the facilitation of the senior citizens. Minister is not responsible for the technicalities. Railways have the best team to take technical decisions.”

He said, “I have given the suggestion to use standard gauge instead of broad gauge for CPEC. Everyone in the world is using standard gauge. Railway will further deal with other countries in their local currency. Everyone will work an extra hour except lower staff. There are eight cases in NAB and we will support NAB in those cases. After visiting Karachi, Quetta and Sakhur stations, I will be able to brief the media about the current situation of railways.”

LGH: Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has deputed Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq, BS-20, as the hospital director administration, monitoring.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prof Muhammad Tayyab said a medical institution like Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had its own requirements and its staff should continue their efforts to make it the best institution of the province. He directed the director monitoring to ensure proper cleanliness and discipline in the hospital and leave no stone unturned in this regard.

He said that no compromise would be accepted on the attendance of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He said the director monitoring/administration should take round of the each department two times and take action on the spot against those absent from their duties. He also asked to maintain attendance register in all the three shifts at LGH.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said, “It is our utmost duty to properly look after the patients and no leniency should be shown in this regard. He directed that immediate action be taken against the encroachments outside the hospital. The principal congratulated Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq on assuming new responsibilities and assured him his all-out cooperation. Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq thanked Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab and assured that he would make his best efforts for the betterment of the hospital.