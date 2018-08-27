Mon August 27, 2018
Lahore

August 27, 2018

Pak Navy capable of thwarting enemies: CM

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Naval Force Lahore Station Commander Dr Sajid Mehmood Shehzad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM office on Sunday.

Ideas were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pakistan Naval Force. Station Commander extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to new-elected CM for joining his post on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaffar Mehmood Abaasi.

Sardar Usman Buzdar while thanking Station Commander for his best wishes said that we pay tribute to the valour and courage of brave sons of Pakistan Navy. He said that services of Pakistan Navy for guarding maritime interest of Pakistan and coastal boundaries were being acknowledged all over the world. Pakistan Navy is equipped with best professional coastal strength and has full capacity to bounce back onto enemies. He said that Pakistan Navy has rendered innumerable services for defence of our country and Pakistani nation is very proud of it. The CM said that Pakistan Naval Force has selflessly helped people trapped in natural disasters especially flood likewise their services in the field of education and health.

