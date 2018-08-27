Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Tounsa notables meet Buzdar

LAHORE: A delegation of dignitaries from Tehsil Tounsa called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the Chief Minister's office on Sunday. According to a handout, the delegation congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar and extended him good wishes on assuming the office of the chief minister.

Talking to the delegation, the CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a new hope of 22 million people of Pakistan and that he will serve the people of his province according to the vision of his leader. He vowed to work by day and night to come up to the expectations of the nation.

New Pakistan will be formed in any case and Imran Khan is the one who will lay foundation of it; however, to attain this goal we have to move forward together for starting a new journey, he added. The CM said that we all have to work hard to make the dream for the change come true. We all have one aim before us and that is public service. He said that we will eliminate corruption on a regular basis through good governance and the real change will occur only if police are strong enough to tackle political pressure, he added.

He said that they are determined to work on merit as it is our first priority. He said that we will take start of new Pakistan by bringing real development in backward regions. He told the delegation that rather than dividing the country into cast system, Imran Khan believed only in the concept of one Pakistan and the journey of real development and prosperity would not be possible without their cooperation.

Member Provincial Assembly Nadeem Abbas Barah also called on Sardar Usman Buzdar and extended good wishes to him. Talking on the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will work to strengthen the foundation of new Pakistan. Our priority is to raise the living standard of public and provide them with basic facilities.

He said that we have to give relief to the people of Punjab who have played the main role in bringing about a change. He said that public money would be used honestly and we would promote simplicity and savings at every level by reducing public expenditure in addition to it all transactions would be done on merit and in broader interests of the nation.

He directed that MPAs should remain in touch with the people and should not leave any stone unturned for solving their problems.

