Three killed, five injured in Tirah road mishaps

BARA: Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Sunday, sources said. The sources said a passenger car was coming from Maidan Markaz to Bara when it plunged into a ravine in Taan area in Tirah valley.

Two persons, including a women, were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. Those killed included Zahir Jan Afridi, principal of Maidan Cadet School. In another incident, a man identified as Usmani Gul was killed and two others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle fell into ditch in Haider Kandao in Maidan area.

It was learnt that Usmani Gul was proceeding to his brother home who had been shot dead allegedly by a close relative. His mother died as well after suffering a heart attack. The injured were taken to local hospital wherefrom the serious persons were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.