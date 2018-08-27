Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE: Scattered rain turned weather pleasant in the provincial metropolitan here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in evening and various city localities received light rain following which humid weather conditions ended. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Kohat, Mirpurkhas divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at other cities including Mangla 64, Jhelum 35, Islamabad (Saidpur 30, Z.P 28, A/P 19, Golra 10, Bokra 02), Mandibahdin 08, Rawalpindi (Chakala 06, Shamsabad 03), Sialkot (A/P 06, Cantt 05), Malamjabba 18, Abbotabad, Mirkhani 09, Dir, Kalam 07, Drosh 02, Kotli, Chitral 01, Muzaffarabad 10, Rawalakot 03, Garhiduppata 02, Kotli 01, Astore 03, Gupis 02, Mithi 01 and Barkhan 01.

Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 12°C and humidity in evening was zero.