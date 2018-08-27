Post-Haj operation begins today

Islamabad: The month-long post Haj flights operation would begin from today (Monday) as the first flight carrying 327 pilgrims will land at Islamabad Airport.

The operation would bring back over 179,210 lucky persons of Government scheme from Saudi Arabia, said spokesman for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Talking to this agency, he said this year, 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims have performed Haj.

More than 580 Muavineen-e-Haj had performed duties during the Haj days. The post Haj flights would culminate on September 25.He said over 900 Pakistani pilgrims on board four flights will reach Islamabad and Peshawar on August 27. Of them, 240 would land at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, through the Saudi airline.

As many as 42 Pakistani Hujaj including 30 men and 12 women had died in Saudi Arabia during Haj. Ministry will compensate the heirs of Hujaj and injured Hujaj under Haj Mohafiz Scheme. According to the scheme each Haji/ member of Welfare Staff was required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs500 into the scheme.

The heirs of each Government Scheme deceased Haji would be paid Rs500,000 each in case of death and Rs150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the Haj in Saudi Arabia. Rs250,000 each will be paid to Haji on permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs300,000 in case of emergency evacuation of pilgrim from Saudi Arabia due to illness.