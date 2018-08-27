ROs to receive nomination papers for by-elections from tomorrow

Rawalpindi: The Returning Officers (ROs) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for National Assembly and Provincial Assembly will start receiving nomination papers for the bye-elections from tomorrow (Tuesday). According to ECP, the bye-elections will be held on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which fell vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections.

Like other parts of the country, the bye-elections will be held here in Rawalpindi division on four National Assembly seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II while the elections will also be for two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.

According to the ECP notification, Public Notice to be issued by the Returning Officer on August 27 (Monday) while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates are from August 28 to August 30. Publication of the names of the nominated candidates will be on August 31. Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Returning officers will be September 4 and last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers will be September8. Similarly, the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be September 13. The publication of revised list of the candidates will be on September 14 while September 15 will be last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates.

The election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on September 16 and October 14 will be the polling day for the elections. District Election Commissioner-I, Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Akhter Khan has been appointed as Returning Officer by the Election Commission for the Bye-election to the National Assembly for NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV, Constituency. The nomination papers will be received by the Returning Officer NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV between 8 am to 4 pm from August 28 to 30.