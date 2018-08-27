DC Lalamusa for flood relief preparedness

LALAMUSA: All departments must keep the resources of rescue and relief operational in possible flood affected areas. Addressing the District Disaster Management Committee meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana said a control room had been set up in district headquarters for information about any emergency. The emergency numbers are 053-9260010-9260100-9260063. Any emergency situation can also be reported on the helpline of Rescue 1122. He directed the executive engineer highways to inspect the under-construction Shahbazpur Bridge. DO Emergency, Assistant Commissioners will keep him (DC) up-to-date regarding the flood relief plan. The DC said that the health department would be bound to keep the required stocks of medicines.