Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

I
INP
August 27, 2018

Pakistan Movement worker Saeed Kirmani passes away

LAHORE: Renowned lawyer and worker of the Pakistan Movement, Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani, passed away at the age of 95 after protracted illness in Lahore on Sunday.

The deceased was the father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Asif Kirmani. Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was a central leader of the Muslim League and associated with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he was a student leader. He began his political career as secretary of the Punjab Muslim Students Federation from 1943 to 1947 during which time, he was also jailed twice.

He was among those who popularised the Muslim League as a student leader in Punjab from 1940-47. He remained a member of the All India Muslim League Council (nominated from the students’ quota by Jinnah from 1945 to 48), a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Council from 1948 to 88, West Pakistan Muslim League party secretary from 1957 to 58 and a member of the PML Working Committee from 1965 to 88.

Ahmad Saeed Kirmani served as president of the West Pakistan Convention Muslim League from 1968 to 69; he later joined what is now known as the PML- N under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership. He also remained a patron of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum from 2002 to-date and has been chief convener of the Nazariati Muslim League Workers Council since 1985.

In 1946, he was sent as a delegate to the All India Muslim League Convention where the 1940 Lahore Resolution was reshaped. He was a member of a team of lawyers headed by the late Zafarullah Khan, which argued the Muslim League’s case before the Punjab Boundary Commission in May 1947.

Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was also among the members of the Muslim League Election Tribunal set up by Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan.

