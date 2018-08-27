Mon August 27, 2018
AFP
August 27, 2018

Karius joins Besiktas to overcome UCL torment

ISTANBUL: Goalkeeper Loris Karius on Saturday arrived in Istanbul to join Besiktas on loan from Liverpool, seeking redemption in Turkish football after his nightmare performance helped cost the English side the Champions League final.

Liverpool announced earlier that Karius, whose first-team place had been taken by Brazilian Alisson Becker, was joining Super Lig contenders Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.The player was then flown by private jet from England to Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport, where he arrived late in the evening, an AFP photographer said.

“Loris Karius has arrived in Istanbul,” the Turkish club wrote on their official Twitter account, in their first confirmation of their biggest summer signing.The German, 25, who joined Liverpool in May 2016, is expected to undergo a medical followed by a signing ceremony early next week.

“The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018/19 and the whole of 2019/20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories,” Liverpool said in a statement on their website.

“Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell.”Media reports have indicated that Karius’ loan deal could be converted into a long-term move but this has yet to be confirmed by the club.

