Peace for Palestine

The recent actions of Israel in Palestine have not gone unnoticed by the UN. The murder of over 170 Palestinians within six months has led the UN General Assembly to ask the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for proposals to protect Palestinian civilians. Guterres too is beginning to cement his own legacy by showing a boldness that was rare in his predecessors. The UN secretary general has proposed four options: deploying UN human rights monitors observers, increasing aid to Palestine and creating a new police or military force under a UN mandate. All of these options are sure to – and have – irk Israel. It is no surprise that the Israeli UN envoy responded by asking the UN to hold the Palestinian leadership responsible for the harm done to its own people. But the reality is that Israel is coming under greater international pressure than ever before – and is left with a single reliable ally: the US, which has already acted in reverse. US President Trump cut $200 million in US aid to Palestine last week. Despite the hawkish behaviour by the Americans on the Middle-East, Palestinian diplomacy has begun to reap some fruits. Palestine was only recently elected to the UN’s G77, a group of developing countries.

There is little else that smaller countries can do to symbolically show their solidarity with Palestine on the UN platform. Beyond the UN platform, one must question the recent role played by Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which seem to have abandoned the Palestine cause in favour of political expediency in the region. The fact that the UN secretary general has put a peacekeeping force on the table is another opportunity for them to reconsider. While it is unlikely that the UN Security Council will approve such a force, the mere fact that Guterres has put it on the table will amplify pressure on Israel to look at non-military solutions. The proposal itself makes sense. If a UN force acts as a buffer between Israel and Palestine, it would give both sides breathing room to return to the talks table. This is a prospect that would be to the benefit of Israel too – at least in so far as it claims that it wants a peace process. The reality is different. Israel prefers war. And much of its internal policies in the last year have confirmed that it intends to silence voices in Israel that criticise the occupation. It would be good for Israel to look at the UN secretary general’s reports with an open mind, but this requires countries close to it to pressure it to act differently.