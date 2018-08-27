Uniform system

If we want to uplift the country’s education sector, we should ask all politicians to send their children in government schools. Only then we can expect the authorities concerned to take bring necessary reforms to the education sector.

At present, children of the ruling elite study either abroad or in expensive private schools. As a result, politicians are not bothered to improve the condition of state-owned institutions. The literacy rate in Pakistan will increase if a uniform education system is introduced.

Mohsan Raza Dashti

Larkana