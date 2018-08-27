Precious resource

Water is a scarce resource and efforts should be made to conserve it. Unfortunately, we have failed to understand the gravity of the situation despite having been repeatedly warned by experts and international research. There is a notion that the next world war will be fought over water.

If we continue on the same careless trajectory, this idea will certainly become a reality. We should act now or our future generations will have to bear the brunt of our negligence.

Fatima Ahmed

Rohri