Cancelled

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has cancelled the entrance test conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). The test was held on August 19 amid the allegations of the paper leak. It should be noted that the test was being held after being postponed due to bad weather conditions in July.

This decision has disappointed hardworking students who had been preparing for the exam for many months now. Many students literally broke down and cried after the news came out. This was the second time when the test was cancelled. It is the incompetence of the authorities that they don’t have proper controls to ensure that the papers are not leaked. The provincial government should take immediate action and find a solution on an urgent basis.

Engr Mashal

Peshawar