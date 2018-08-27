No pension

I am an EOBI pensioner who have been receiving the sum of Rs5,250 regularly for at least the last two years. To make the collection process easier for pensioners, the government authorised Bank Alfalah to administer the distribution of pension every month. Pensioners were asked to open an account in the bank against which they were issued a pension card – similar to the debit card. All of this was, undoubtedly, quite convenient for pensioners like me who couldn’t visit the bank every month and wait in queue to collect the pension.

However, since the last week, I am having an unidentified problem with my card. No transaction is being processed. I called the call centre and registered my complaint. I was told that my card would be activated within a day. However, nothing happened. I am now unable to take out my own money. It is shameful that a bank after taking over the administration of the EOBI account has left customers to suffer.

Iffat Farhana

Karachi