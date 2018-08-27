The boy who fought

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It was heartening to read that the 17-year-old APS survivor, Ahmad Nawaz, secured six A stars and two As in his GCSE exams. The APS tragedy that occurred on December 16, 2014 and claimed the lives of over a hundred students can never be forgotten.
To see APS survivors doing so well in their studies is moving.
Muhammad Bakhti
Turbut
