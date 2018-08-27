Helpless in Yemen

An airstrike that was dropped on a school bus in Yemen claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children under the age of 11 who were returning from an excursion. The now viral photos of children’s blood-stained bags underscored the horrors that people of Yemen witness every day. The region, which is rife with conflict, is facing the worst humanitarian crisis with millions of malnourished children crying helplessly for aid. The ongoing unrest in the country has punctured its economy, making it difficult for people to have a proper meal.

Organisations like the UN have also failed to control the situation amidst the blockade on the country. Each one of us has the responsibility to speak up against the wars that leave people homeless in their own countries.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi