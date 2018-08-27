Valsartan recall

A month ago, the healthcare authorities recalled medicines that contain valsartan. Valsartan, which had previously been described as an effective treatment with regard to high blood pressure, and heart pain, was recalled by the FDA and subsequently, by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) because of an impurity. It was found that the drug contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (a carcinogenic substance) which could be dangerous to health.

Now, many listed companies have started issuing advertisements in which they have mentioned that their operations are approved by DRAP. However, as a concerned citizen, I’d suggest that the authorities strictly scrutinise the operations of high-end drug manufacturers. They should also set up an independent laboratory to check whether or not a drug is free from impurities.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi