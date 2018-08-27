Mon August 27, 2018
Press freedom

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

August 27, 2018

Press freedom

Many Pakistanis have mocked and harassed prominent journalist Saleem Safi. His fault was to bring into public knowledge that the former prime minister paid for his personal expenses out of his pocket. The behaviour meted out against the journalist is an open attack on freedom of the press and is also dangerous for freedom of expression at large. Recently in the US, a large number of newspapers united against Donald Trump’s brutal measures against the media and statements which showed some form of hatred towards journalists. However, in Pakistan, everyone is busy trolling the journalist who merely has a difference of opinion with a political party. It is our responsibility as citizens to discourage such behaviour in our society. Unbiased reporting is the duty of every journalist and Safi has only performed his journalistic duties. If a journalist brings evidence that doesn’t tilt towards the narrative of a particular political party, it shouldn’t give people the licence to troll him.

Bilal Bashir

Mandibahaudin

