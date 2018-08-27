Mon August 27, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

District Council asked not to close road to Shafi Muhammad Goth

Residents of Old Shafi Muhammad Goth in Deh Thano, Malir, one of the city’s oldest villages, have initiated a protest campaign against the administration of the District Council Karachi opposing the construction of a boundary wall around a local graveyard, which will cause the closure of the only road leading to their village.

These concerns were raised in a meeting of village residents on Saturday. A large number of activists of the Karachi Indigenous Rights Alliance (KIRA) also attended the meeting and listened to the grievances of the inhabitants.

Prominent left political activists Yousaf Masti Khan, historian and author Gul Hasan Kalmati, former trade union leader Usman Baloch, former Bin Qasim Town nazim Khuda Dino Shah and social activist Jamal Nasir were among them.

Residents said that the District Council, Karachi has been constructing a boundary wall around a local graveyard spread over two acres.

“Because of the construction of the wall, the only eastern road to the village would be closed and villagers would suffer much,” said Hanif Dilmurad, a resident and social activist. He said that villagers demand that the District Council Karachi officials should spare the 20 feet road to the village when building the wall.

Villagers also complained that the graveyard was originally spread over four acres but a local builder with the help of government officials has occupied two acres of its and has started selling it in plots.

“We also demand the District Council Karachi’s Chairman Salman Abdullah Murad to get back the two acres of land from the builder and include it in the boundary wall of graveyard,” said another villager.

The villagers further said that they had met with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s lawmakers who were elected from the area and told them their concerns, but did not get any positive response so far. The KIRA leaders assured that they will pressure the authorities not to close the road to the oldest village of the city and resolve the grievances of the city’s indigenous people.

