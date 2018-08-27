‘Air pollution shortens life by more than a year’

Air pollution shortens human life by more than a year worldwide, including Pakistan, according to a new study from a team of leading environmental engineers and public health researchers issued from the Austin city of the American state of Texas.

Particle air pollution in South Asia, especially across the Indo Gangetic basin in Northern India, Pakistan Nepal and Bangladesh, ranks among the most severe in the world. The report says better air quality could lead to a significant extension of lifespans around the world.

This is the first time that data on air pollution and lifespan has been studied together in order to examine the global variations in how they affect overall life expectancy.

The researchers looked at outdoor air pollution from particulate matter (PM) smaller than 25 microns. These fine particles can enter deep into the lungs and breathing PM2 5 is associated with increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases and cancer. PM2 5 pollution comes from power plants, cars and trucks, fires, agriculture and industrial emissions.

Led by Joshua Apte in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, the team used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to measure PM2 5 air pollution exposure and its consequences in 185 countries. They then quantified the national impact on the life expectancy for each individual country as well as on a global scale.

The fact that fine particle air pollution is a major global killer is already well-known, said Apte, who is an assistant professor in the Cockrell School’s Department of Civil Architectural and Environmental Engineering and in the Dell Medical School’s Department of Population Health. “And we all care about how long we live here. We were able to systematically identify how air pollution also substantially shortens lives around the world. What we found is that air pollution has a very large effect on survival on average about a year globally in the context of other significant phenomena negatively affecting human survival rates.”

Apte said this is a big number. For example it’s considerably larger than the benefit in survival we might see if we found cures for both lung and breast cancer combined.

He said In countries like India and China the benefit for elderly people of improving air quality would be especially large For much of Asia if air pollution were removed as a risk for death. Sixty-year-olds would have a 15 per cent to 20 per cent higher chance of living to age 85 or older. Apte believes this discovery is especially important for the context it provides.

A body count saying 90,000 Americans or 11 million Indians die per year from air pollution is large but faceless, he said.

Saying that on average a population lives a year less than they would have otherwise that is something relatable. The study was funded through the Center for Air Climate and Energy Solutions, an interdisciplinary research collaboration supported by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Apte was joined in this study by colleagues from the University of British Columbia, Imperial College London, Brigham Young University and the Health Effects Institute.