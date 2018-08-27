Imran Ismail takes oath as 33rd Sindh governor today

Imran Ismail, a Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader in Sindh, will take the oath of office as the 33rd governor of Sindh at 6pm on Monday (today).

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House in Karachi where Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh is going to administer the oath of office to the new governor of the province.

On Friday last, the PTI’s federal government duly nominated Ismail as the new governor of the province. The previous governor, Mohammad Zubair, who was appointed by the last federal government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazm, immediately stepped down after the results of the July 25 general elections were announced.

Before formally stepping down from the office of governor, Zubair had held a press conference at the Governor House to formally announce his resignation last month. In the press conference, he had levelled serious allegations questioning the credibility, impartiality, and transparency of the entire process of the general elections in which the PML-N conceded defeat.

Earlier, Ismail was elected a member of the Sindh Assembly in last month’s general elections from the constituency PS-111 in District South of Karachi. He also took the oath of office as MPA in the first-ever session of the new house of the Sindh Assembly held on August 13.

On Saturday, several citizens took to social media and commented on the academic qualification of the nominated governor, saying that his educational qualification did not match with the stature of the coveted constitutional position in the province.

According to citizens, the governor being the chancellor/patron of all the public sector universities/degree-awarding institutes in Sindh should at least be a graduate.