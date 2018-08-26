PM nominates Asad, Mani as PCB BoG members

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors (BoG) in a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saturday.

According to the constitution of PCB, the Patron-in-Chief must nominate two names for representation on the BoG in case the chairman resigns. Khan’s second choice in this regard is Asad Ali Khan who is currently a board member on both Punjab and Pakistan Veteran Cricket Association. The Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (R) Syed Afzal Haider has already taken charge as interim chairman of the Board after Sethi’s resignation. Haider who is tasked with conducting elections for the new chairman.