Railway officers must bring business, says Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that the railway officers must go in the field and bring business and warned that he would not tolerate sitting idle.

He said he has chalked out a comprehensive and effective plan to curtail expenses of the railway ministry by 15 percent.

Addressing newsmen here on Saturday, the minister said he would receive a report daily via mobile phone. Similarly, he will also get the freight trade to be online.

The railways minister added they have also decided to auction trains and wagons which have been standing stationary for the last 60 years. Further under the plan, 30 stations would be upgraded.

Sheikh Rashid also announced to operate two new trains from September 15. The rate of freight charges would also be increased by at least 20 percent, he added.

Replying to a query about starting accountability process in the ministry, he said three freight officers have been suspended from their jobs.