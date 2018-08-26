Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Top Story

August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three hurt in Mastung blast

QUETTA: Three people were injured in a late-night roadside blast near a government vehicle in Mastung, said police on Saturday.

The vehicle was in the use of the officials of the Counter Terrorism Department. The law enforcement officers said the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the site. The hospital administration has not yet confirmed casualties. The local administration assisted the relief workers in providing aid to the blast victims. No group has yet claimed the responsibility of the act. Police have maintained that the statement will be given after an initial inquiry on the incident. The provincial government has appealed to the people residing near the site of the incident to remain calm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s