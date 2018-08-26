Trump suspends $200m aid to West Bank, Gaza

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: US President Donald Trump’s administration is resorting to “cheap blackmail” against the Palestinians with its decision to cut more than $200 million in aid for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a senior Palestinian official said Saturday.

A State Department official said on Friday that the decision, made “at the direction of the president,” came after a review of aid programmes to the Palestinian territories. The funding would “now address high-priority projects elsewhere”.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO) executive committee, hit back, saying: “The US administration is demonstrating the use of cheap blackmail as a political tool.

“The Palestinian people and leadership will not be intimidated and will not succumb to coercion. The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale,” Ashrawi countered.

In January, the United States had already made drastic cuts to its contribution to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.