Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

Jalalabad explosion kills two

Ag Agencies

KABUL: A suicide bomb blast killed at least two people Saturday outside an election commission office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said.

The latest attack in the war-torn country appeared to target a protest camp outside the building in Nangarhar province, where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

The blast follows what has already been a bloody month in Afghanistan with the Taliban ramping up assaults on security forces across the country and the Islamic State group targeting Kabul, with hundreds killed according to estimates.

“It killed two people, and four others were wounded,” provincial governor spokes-man Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that a suicide attacker was responsible for the explosion.

The Provincial health director Najib Kamawal confirmed the two deaths. An eyewitness who saw the bloody aftermath of the blast said it was caused by a suicide bomber detonating near a tent full of protesters outside the office, and that security forces had cordoned off the area.

