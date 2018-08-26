Water shortage damaging crops: Bijarani

SUKKUR: The Minister of Mines and Mineral, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, visited the Sukkur Barrage here on Saturday, where Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage briefed him about the discharge, water capacity and the barrage structure.

Later, talking to media, Bijarani said the Sukkur Barrage has completed its age of effective function and needs replacement for which the paper work has already begun.

The minister said due to overall water shortage there is 30 percent shortage of irrigation water which has damaged seasonal crops including paddy. He said he has given directions to ensure fair and transparent distribution of water.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a road accident near Lakhra. According to police, both the labourers were killed and another was injured when their motorcycles collided with each other. The victims hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were identified as Noorullah and Ramzan Pathan while the injured was identified as Ajmal. The police shifted the bodies to the Indus Mines Hospital, Lakhra.